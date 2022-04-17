wrestling / News

NJPW Apologizes For Windy City Riot Streaming Issues

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW had some issues with their FITE TV stream for Windy City Riot last night and have issued an apology statement. The company issued an announcement on Sunday morning following last night’s show, as you can see below:

Regarding the Windy City Riot Live FITE Stream 【NJoA】
New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persistent technical issues and poor video and audio quality of the Windy City Riot live stream on FITE.

A rectified archive of the event will be made fully viewable in its entirety as soon as possible. The archive will also be viewable on NJPW World from May 4.

For customer support and refunds, check FITE’s website here.

