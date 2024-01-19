NJPW Announces Kazuchika Okada Is Exiting Company

Kazuchika Okada is officially departing NJPW, as the company announced on Thursday. NJPW issued an announcement today stating that Okada will exit after his contract expires at the end of the month. Okada will finish up with his final dates in February to honor his commitments.

The full announcement reads:

Kazuchika Okada to leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024.

We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future.

As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Kazuchika Okada statement:

I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching.