NJPW World Tag League Night 8 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night eight of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO in Ibaraki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Alex Zayne, Ryusuke Taguchi & Katsuya Murashima def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Shoma Kato
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI)
* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Chase Owens) def. TMDK (Zack Saber Jr. & Kosei Fujita)
* Tiger Mask, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma def. War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, SANADA & Gedo)
* B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (3-1, 6 points) def. Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-3, 2 points)
* B Block: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (3-1, 6 points) def. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-2, 4 points)
* B Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (3-1, 6 points) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-2, 4 points)
* B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (1-3, 2 points) def. Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-3, 2 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-1, 6 points)
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (3-1, 6 points)
Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (2-2, 4 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (2-2, 4 points)
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (2-2, 4 points)
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (2-2, 4 points)
BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (1-3, 2 points)
Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (1-3, 2 points)
B Block:
HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (3-1, 6 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (3-1, 6 points)
United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (3-1, 6 points)
Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-2, 4 points)
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-2, 4 points)
Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-3, 2 points)
Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-3, 2 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (1-3, 2 points)
