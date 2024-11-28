NJPW World Tag League Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night eight of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO in Ibaraki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alex Zayne, Ryusuke Taguchi & Katsuya Murashima def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Shoma Kato

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI)

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Chase Owens) def. TMDK (Zack Saber Jr. & Kosei Fujita)

* Tiger Mask, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma def. War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, SANADA & Gedo)

* B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (3-1, 6 points) def. Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-3, 2 points)

* B Block: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (3-1, 6 points) def. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-2, 4 points)

* B Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (3-1, 6 points) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-2, 4 points)

* B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (1-3, 2 points) def. Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-3, 2 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-1, 6 points)

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (3-1, 6 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (2-2, 4 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (2-2, 4 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (2-2, 4 points)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (2-2, 4 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (1-3, 2 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (1-3, 2 points)

B Block:

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (3-1, 6 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (3-1, 6 points)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (3-1, 6 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-2, 4 points)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-2, 4 points)

Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-3, 2 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-3, 2 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (1-3, 2 points)