Note On AEW Backstage Reaction To Clutch Adams’ Slurs, Not Expected To Work With Them Again

Last month, it was reported that AEW and Beyond Wrestling cut ties with Clutch Adams due to racial and homophobic slurs he posted back in 2013. Adams had recorded a match with Shawn Spears for AEW Dark but that match was pulled after the incident.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with someone in the company who said that the tweet about Tony Romo was “appalling” and Adams allegedly never took it down from his website. They also said that he was “still posting garbage”, referring to his recent posts of not getting booked in Beyond because he wasn’t “butt buddies” with the promoter.

It’s unlikely that AEW will ever work with Adams again. One person said that if someone said these kinds of things in 2013 and still kept posting similar comments in 2020, they deserve to be called out for it.