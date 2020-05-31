Beyond Wrestling, AEW Cut Ties With Wrestler Clutch Adams Over Homophobic & Racial Slurs

Beyond Wrestling and AEW have cut ties with wrestler Clutch Adams over what appear to be both current and past racist and homophobic tweets. Clutch Adams, who has worked for Beyond and had a match against Shawn Spears taped for this week’s AEW Dark, has both a past history and what appears to be at least one very recent post in which he has made anti-gay statements and used racial slurs.

The whole situation started when Beyond saw a homophobic post from Adams and responded it it, writing, “You’ve wrestled for us a handful of times on tapings but after using homophobic language you’ll never wrestle for us again, that’s for sure. With everything going on in the world do you really think this is the best way to represent yourself today?”

The tweet in question is no longer available, as Adams’ entire Twitter account has been deactivated as well as his Instagram account. However, the URL for the tweet as tagged in the Beyond Wrestling tweet suggests that it was made within the past 24 to 36 hours.

Soon after this, it was noticed that Adams posted a series of tweets in August of 2013 using a homophobic insult in reference to then-NFL quarterback Tony Romo, as well as a replying directly to a Twitter user with a racial slur-riddled insult. A user on Twitter brought the tweets to Cody’s attention, after which Cody said the match for this week’s AEW Dark “has been removed.”

Adams is currently listed as the heavyweight champion for Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling.

His match has been removed. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2020