Note on Masha Slamovich Signing With Impact, Why Knockouts Knockdown Segment Wasn’t Shown

Masha Slamovich has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling, and a new report has some additional details on that signing. Slamovich faced Donna Purrazzo at Knockouts Knockdown, after which she was offered a contract. The post-match segment was not shown on the Impact! Plus stream, and Fightful Select reports that this is because the deal had not yet been finalized.

The report notes that the deal has since been finalized and Slamovich is an official part of the roster. Impact has since released the video online, and you can see it below: