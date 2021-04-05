Note On Matt Riddle Forgetting Line During Recent RAW Promo, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

During the March 29 edition of RAW, Matt Riddle forgot one of his lines during a promo segment with Asuka. Fightful Select has more details on how the segment was supposed to unfold, including Vince McMahon’s reaction to Riddle forgetting his line.

According to Fightful, the original plans for the promo involved Riddle talking about “everything from Mt. Fuji to underground robot fighting” in Japan. Despite the botch from Riddle, Asuka continued her direction and was reportedly praised for how she handled it.

Fightful also notes that Riddle also gained high praise for the situation, with Vince McMahon reportedly finding it “hilarious” while being happy with how things unfolded with the segment considering that it “didn’t really affect anything significant.”

Riddle is set to defend the United States Championship against Sheamus on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.