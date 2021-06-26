Note On Plans For Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir Before WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released several talents from the company including Breezango, Ever-Rise, Killian Dain and others. Fightful Select has details on some of the creative plans for Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir, who were also released.

The Diamond Mine has been planned for months and the group debuted on last Tuesday’s NXT, featuring Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki, with Malcolm Bivens as the manager. According to the report, Ruas and Shafir were also set to be included at one point. Ruas was set for the group until mid-June, but was informed a few days before their debut that plans changed. Shafir was also set to be a “female enforcer” for the group, and many on the roster believed it was still going to happen at a later time.