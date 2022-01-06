Note On When Steve Maclin Was Offered A Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select recently spoke with Steve Maclin, who revealed that he was offered a deal with Impact Wrestling right after he left WWE.

He said that he and Trey Miguel worked with Shawn Daivari to set up their match in July. They knew where they were going from there and it went on for five months. They will face each other Saturday night at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV.

He noted that Impact originally wanted him to be part of a tag team, but Maclin spoke with Westin Blake and said that it was important to him that he try to be a singles wrestler. Blake was okay with it and understood.

Maclin said he knew he’d be going to Impact the day his WWE contract was up, and that he spoke with D’Lo Brown and Tommy Dreamer about coming in. He visited the company in 2020 with Deonna Purrazzo for a set of tapings. They liked his vignettes and planned to recreate them, but instead just ran them as they were with music changes.