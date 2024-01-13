Note On Stars & More Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A new report has some notes on talent and others who were backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Britt Baker was backstage at Wednesday’s show along with the previously-reported Elijah Burke as well as PAC.

The report also notes that an OVW executive was backstage at the show, which took place in Jacksonville, Florida. No word on if it was a business-related visit or not.

As noted, Vix Crow (the former Alicia Fox) was at the show as well, revealed via a photo shared online by Saraya.