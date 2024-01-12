wrestling / News
Saraya Shares Pic With Alicia Fox Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Saraya and the former Alica Fox reunited backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Saraya posted a pic of herself and Fox, now going by Vix Crow, from backstage at Wednesday’s taping on Twitter.
Saraya wrote:
“Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold”
Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold 🫶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/NDm9q6edah
— SARAYA (@Saraya) January 11, 2024
