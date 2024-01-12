wrestling / News

Saraya Shares Pic With Alicia Fox Backstage At AEW Dynamite

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Saraya AEW DYnamite Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

Saraya and the former Alica Fox reunited backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Saraya posted a pic of herself and Fox, now going by Vix Crow, from backstage at Wednesday’s taping on Twitter.

Saraya wrote:

“Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold”

