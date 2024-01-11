wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Reportedly Revealing Several Signings Soon, Elijah Burke Backstage At Dynamite
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA is expected to reveal multiple new signings in the coming weeks, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to sources the company has several signings that will likely be revealed in the next several weeks.
The company is set to officially rebrand from Impact Wrestling to TNA this weekend at Hard to Kill. No word on who the new signings are.
– The site also reports that Elijah Burke, also known as The Pope, was backstage visiting at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. Dynamite took place in Jacksonville and Burke is from the area.
More Trending Stories
- Brandon Cutler Says ‘Reports’ Claim Morale Has Improved After Young Bucks’ Return
- DJ Whoo Kid Was Present For AEW All In Altercation, Says It Was ‘Intense’
- Backstage Notes on Who Is Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Mercedes Mone
- Kevin Sullivan Thinks WWE Needs to be Cautious About a Hulk Hogan 40th Anniversary Celebration