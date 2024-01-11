Various News: TNA Reportedly Revealing Several Signings Soon, Elijah Burke Backstage At Dynamite

– TNA is expected to reveal multiple new signings in the coming weeks, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to sources the company has several signings that will likely be revealed in the next several weeks.

The company is set to officially rebrand from Impact Wrestling to TNA this weekend at Hard to Kill. No word on who the new signings are.

– The site also reports that Elijah Burke, also known as The Pope, was backstage visiting at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. Dynamite took place in Jacksonville and Burke is from the area.