Note On Two More NXT Names Discussed For Main Roster Call-Ups

A new report has named two more NXT roster members who have been discussed for potential call-ups to Raw or Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that in addition to the previously-reported Gunther and Marcel Barthel, there were pitches for LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez to be called up to the main roster.

The site reports that most within NXT have expected Gonzalez to be called up, though Knight’s situation didn’t seem to be as sure. One pitch for Knight involved him potentially being used as a manager due to his mic skills.

Both stars have worked dark matches at some point over the last several months, and there were said to have been several pitches to bring Gonzalez up to the main roster which hadn’t worked out yet.