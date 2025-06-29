wrestling / News
Note on Zack Sabre Jr. Regaining the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at NJPW Tanahashi Jam
June 29, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Zack Sabre Jr. recaptured the IWGP World Heavyweight Title from Hirooki Goto earlier today at NJPW Tanahashi Jam. Fightful Select reports that the title change was met with shock from sources within the wrestling industry that they spoke about the result.
This marks Sabre’s second reign with the title. Goto held the title for 138 days. The title reign marked the first major world title win of Goto’s New Japan career, finally winning the title at 45 years old.
More Trending Stories
- Fans Chanted For Matt Cardona During WWE Night of Champions Post-Show
- Rhea Ripley Says She Has Bruised Ribs After WWE Night of Champions
- Triple H Comments On CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia, Says He’s ‘Grown’ As A Person
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening