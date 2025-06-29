– As previously reported, Zack Sabre Jr. recaptured the IWGP World Heavyweight Title from Hirooki Goto earlier today at NJPW Tanahashi Jam. Fightful Select reports that the title change was met with shock from sources within the wrestling industry that they spoke about the result.

This marks Sabre’s second reign with the title. Goto held the title for 138 days. The title reign marked the first major world title win of Goto’s New Japan career, finally winning the title at 45 years old.