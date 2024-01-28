– Fightful Select has an update on some additional names who were backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble last night but didn’t appear on TV. Talent who didn’t work either the men or women’s Rumble matches were said to be in Tampa, Florida for the weekend were Blair Davenport, Johnny Gargano, The Creed Bros. (Julius and Brutus Creed), and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, and Otis). Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri did compete in the women’s Rumble match.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair was also backstage in support of her husband, Andrade, who returned to WWE last night, competing in the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Charlotte Flair was sporting a knee brace, as she’s recovering from her recent knee surgery. She’s already back training in the gym again, knee brace and all, which you can view HERE.

– Fightful Select also reports that other notable names who were in Tampa, Florida for the weekend were Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, Steve Keirn (aka Skinner), former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Marti Funk, Titus O’Neil, and The Undertaker.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that some of the entrants for the show were kept quiet, even though that many people knew that the wrestlers were in town. Fightful’s Corey Brennan reports that production staff workers would have a “Next is *blank*” graphic ready to go without the name on it before running the countdown clock for the next entrant. Also, Brennan noted that WWE did not test out Cody Rhodes’ smoke prior to the effect.