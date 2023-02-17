Notes & Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown

A new Fightful Select report has revealed the following items regarding tonight’s episode of SmackDown:

– Bray Wyatt has been scheduled to appear at SmackDown tonight in Montreal.

– Reports indicate that gear for Uncle Howdy is confirmed to be on-site for tonight’s episode.

– Sami Zayn is also booked to be in attendance at SmackDown.

– WWE has maintained possession of the damaged Sami Zayn shirt from the recent Royal Rumble to utilize in future segments.