NWA 75th Anniversary PPV Will Be Available For Purchase Tomorrow

NWA released the following announcement about their upcoming PPV availability:

THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE CELEBRATES 75TH ANNIVERSARY WITH LANDMARK EVENT, NWA 75, AT THE CHASE PARK PLAZA IN ST. LOUIS

– SATURDAY, AUGUST 26, THE MAIN EVENT WILL FEATURE KAMILLE DEFENDING THE NWA WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST #1 CONTENDER ‘THE CRUSH’ NATALIA MARKOVA

– SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, THE MAIN EVENT FEATURES TYRUS DEFENDING ‘THE 10 POUNDS OF GOLD,’ THE HISTORIC NWA WORLD’S HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST EC3

– TICKETS AND BUNDLE PACKAGES FOR GENERAL ADMISSION SEATS GO ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 AT 10 A.M. CENTRAL TIME

– EACH BROADCAST WILL BEGIN WITH A FREE YOUTUBE PRE SHOW STARTING AT 7 P.M. EASTERN TIME EACH NIGHT WITH THE PAY-PER-VIEW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON FITE TV STARTING AT 8 P.M. EASTERN TIME

St. Louis, Mo. – July 18, 2023 – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated return to the Chase for NWA 75, the legendary wrestling organization’s 75th anniversary celebration. NWA 75 will take place in the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Park Plaza, located at 212 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious wrestling extravaganza at this iconic venue.

Scheduled for August 26 and 27, NWA 75 promises to deliver two unforgettable nights of action, excitement, and athleticism. Showtimes for both nights will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Central Time, creating an electric atmosphere for wrestling fans from across the nation.

The 75-year milestone of the NWA is a testament to its enduring impact on professional wrestling. The organization has been a catalyst for the growth and development of the industry, providing a platform for wrestlers to showcase their skills and entertain fans across the globe.

The NWA’s legacy includes iconic figures such as Ric Flair, Lou Thesz, Mildred Burke, Dusty Rhodes, and Harley Race, who elevated the sport to new heights and captivated audiences with their in-ring prowess. The NWA’s ability to adapt to changing times and remain relevant is proof of its resilience and commitment to the art of professional wrestling. The NWA serves as a standard-bearer for excellence in the wrestling world. The NWA’s 75-year anniversary is a celebration of its enduring contributions and its role in shaping the sport of professional wrestling into what it is today.

The main event for Night One will feature the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille, defending her title against the formidable Natalia Markova. Kamille has held on to the championship for more than two years and has made dozens of title defenses in the United States and internationally. As the two clash inside the ring, anticipation mounts as to who will emerge victorious and claim women’s wrestling supremacy.

Night Two’s main event will witness an epic battle between Tyrus, the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, and EC3, who earned this extraordinary opportunity by vacating the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. The stakes are higher than ever as they vie for the illustrious ‘10 Pounds of Gold’ and the recognition of being the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion.

Other matches include Kerry Morton, son of the legendary Ricky Morton, defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against another second generation wrestling star Colby Corino. A new NWA National Champion will be crowned in a triple threat match between Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Odinson and Kratos.

On Night One, NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 with the legendary Vampiro in their corner, will defend their championship against Blunt Force Trauma, Damage and Carnage, who will have their manager Aron Stevens in their corner. The winners of this match will defend the championship on Night Two against the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament, Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch.

The Deathmatch King and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is returning to the NWA and will offer an open challenge in his quest to ‘save the NWA.’

The #1 Contender for the NWA World Women’s Championship will be decided in the Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match which is scheduled to feature Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, CJ, MJ Jenkins, WOAD, Allysin Kay, Heather Monroe, Sierra, Taylor Rising and possibly more. The winner of this match on Night One gains an opportunity for a championship match on Night Two against the winner of Kamille and Natalia Markova’s championship match.

Also scheduled to compete during NWA 75 are NWA World Television Champions Thom Latimer and Kenzie Paige, plus NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Madi and Missa Kate of M95, The NWA United States Tag Team Champions Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana of the Country Gentlemen will defend their titles, plus more exciting matches and more surprises to be announced.

Event Details:

What: NWA 75

When: Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. Doors open at 5 p.m. Central Time

Where: The Chase Park Plaza Hotel, 212 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

Tickets: NWATix.com

Tickets for NWA 75 will go on sale to the public on July 19 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Wrestling fans can secure their seats for this historic event at NWATix.com. To make the experience even more special, a two-night ticket bundle deal will be available for general admission seats, allowing fans to enjoy both nights of NWA 75 at an exclusive price.

From 1959 until 1983, the hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom was home to “Wrestling at the Chase,” which featured televised matches with wrestling legends such as Harley Race, Ric Flair and Cowboy Bob Orton.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was created by St. Louis Wrestling Club president Sam Muchnick and KPLR and Chase Park Plaza owner Harold Koplar. The matches were promoted by the St. Louis Wrestling Club, a member of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Expressing his excitement for this landmark event, NWA President William Patrick Corgan shared, “We are honored to return to St. Louis for NWA 75 and celebrate this incredible milestone in our organization’s history. The Chase Park Plaza holds a special place in the hearts of all wrestling fans, and we are dedicated to putting on an unforgettable show for our loyal supporters in the St. Louis area. So please join us as we make history and showcase the very best of professional wrestling.”

For those unable to attend the event in person, NWA 75 will be available for purchase via pay-per-view on our streaming provider, FITE. Fans can enjoy the excitement and drama of NWA’s landmark anniversary from the comfort of their own homes.

NWA 75 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of the organization’s storied legacy, bringing together the world’s top wrestling talent for an unparalleled display of skill. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event!

Exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase at both events. For tickets and updates, please visit the NWA’s official website at NWATIX.com and follow the NWA on social media.

Card subject to change.