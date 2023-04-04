NWA Powerr Season Finale Livestream Online

The livestream for the season finale of NWA Powerr is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:

Get ready for an explosive SEASON FINALE of NWA Powerrr!

The first match of the evening features former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Ella Envy and Roxy of Pretty Empowered, taking on the dominant duo of Kilynn King and Samantha Starr! Will the former champions be able to end the season on a high note ahead of their Tag Title rematch at NWA 312?

Former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide, is also in action on this episode!

If you missed the NWA Nuff Said PPV, don’t worry! This episode features a special encore broadcast of one the stand out matches from our time in Tampa: Thrillbilly Silas goes to war with “The Most Feared” Kratos!

And in our main event, get ready for a Titanic Tampa Street Fight as Aron Stevens takes on Rolando Freeman! This season-long grudge will be settled in an all-out brawl in the streets of Tampa!