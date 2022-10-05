NWA Powerrr Results 10.4.22: Kamille Battles Jennacide, More

NWA Powerrr’s latest episode took place on Tuesday night, with Kamille in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of WZ:

* Odinson def. Flip Gordon. Nick Aldis made the save for Flip after the match.

* Aldis cut a promo accusing Odinson of trying to get in good with executives by taking him out. Aldis put over Odinson’s talent but said they’re not on the same level and would prove it.

* Trevor Murdoch cut a promo saying he doesn’t care about Tyrus being added to the NWA Hard Times III WOrld Heavyweight Championship match.

* EC3 defeated Traxxx. EC3 had an interview after that Thom Latimer interrupted, challenging EC3 to a match which was set for Hard Times III.

* Taya Valkyrie commented on her last match with Kamille and said that while Kamille won last time, she’s going to change the result for their next match.

* Non-Title Match: Kamille defeated Jennacide

* BLK Jeez tried to get Tyrus to change his mind about cashing in his title for a World Title shot, but Tyrus refused to do so.

* The OGK & Rhett Titus defeated La Rebelión & Damian 666