NWA Powerrr Results 5.2.23: EC3 Defends National Championship, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr featured EC3 defending his NWA National Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Kamile is interviewed by Kyle Davis and wants to know who her next challenger will be. Daisy Kill and Talos walk in and Daisy sings a song saying that Natalia Markova has a better smile. Daisey says that Kamille is a coward and her time’s done, which leads to a match between Kamille and Markova for tonight.

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Carnage

* Ray Lyn & Heather Monroe cut a promo about their title match tonight.

* May Valentine interviews Yabo the Clown, who battles Ricky Morton next week.

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: M95 def. The Hollywood Blondes

* Tyrus comes out to the ring and is asked who he’ll partner will be for the Crockett Cup. He that Chris Adonis pushed him to the limit at NWA 312 and thus Adonis will be his partner. Adonis seems uncertain about this.

* Chris Adonis def. Cyon

* Ricky Morton cuts a promo hyping his match with Yabo the Clown next week and the Crockett Cup.

* Non-Title Match: Kamille and Natalia Markova fought to a time-limit draw.