NWA Powerrr Results: Six-Man Tag Match Headlines, More

This week’s NWA Powerrr featured a big six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on YouTube, below per Fightful:

* Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: The Renegade Twins def. Pretty Empowered

* Matt Cardona does an interview saying his mystery partner for tonight is a proven winner.

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater fought Mims ends to a time-limit draw.

* May Valentine speaks with Aron Stevens and asks what went wrong with their wedding. Stevens says that the technical issues were beyond his control and that Blunt Force Trauma is shooting for the tag team titles. Valentine says she hates Stevens.

* Thom Latimer def. Jax Dane

* Tyrus & Blunt Force Trauma def. Matt Cardona, Mike Knox & Rolando Freeman. Tyrus then said his match with Cardona at Nuff Said is a a singles match with no outside interference.