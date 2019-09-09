Various News: NWA Releases More Tickets For Atlanta TV Taping, Latest Edition of Being the Elite, Zack Ryder’s Merch Stand Madness

– The NWA have released more tickets for their first TV taping in Atlanta on October 1.

More talent annoucemebts coming this week for iAtlanta. We opened up a few more GA seats for 10/1. Get them now https://t.co/qZY7LVVvmN pic.twitter.com/Xkkfp2yrcD — NWA (@nwa) September 9, 2019

– The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, with some more fallout from AEW All Out. There were no real newsworthy bits, but it did feature some comments from The Young Bucks, in which they reveal they’re still very sore after their ladder match with the Lucha Bros. The Bucks say that was probably “their last Escalera de la Muerte match.” They are now training for the AEW Tag Team title tournament and comment on the pressure of being the favorites to win.

It also focuses more on Kenny Omega after his loss to PAC, with him sarcastically saying he “loves the people” and the Bucks pointing out that he has been “acting weird.”

– Zack Ryder has released a new video called ‘Merch Stand Madness’: