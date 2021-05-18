NWA & WWE Alumni Don Kernodle Passes Away

Don Kernodle, who had runs in WWE and NWA and held the NWA World Tag Team Championships, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Kernodle passed on Monday at the age of 71. Kernodle had reportedly been dealing with several health issues over the past few years, though the cause of death is not yet known.

Kernodle began wrestling in 1973 after graduating from Elon College in North Carolina, making his debut in Jim Crockett Promotions after he accepted a “shoot” challenge from Bob Roop. Both Ole Anderson and Gene Anderson offered to train Kernodle for free based on that challenge, and he started as part of Sgt. Slaughter’s Cobra Corp as Private Kernodle. He would team with Pvt. Jim Nelson to win the NWA NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship in May of 1982. They quickly lost the titles to Porkchop Cash and Iceman Parsons but would regain them 16 days after they lost them, going on a 66-day run with the titles.

Kernodle would find success in the NWA, winning the NWA World Tag Team Championships three times — once with Slaughter, once with Bob Orton, Jr., and once with Ivan Koloff. He was never officially signed with WWE, but he worked for them on several occasions starting in 1982 and running through 1984. He was featured on TV several times with wins over enhancement guys and losses to the likes of Tito Santana, Rocky Johnson, and and The Invaders.

After his time in WWE, he returned to the NWA were he worked until 1986. He spent time on the independents in the Carolinas and after he retired worked as a law enforcement officer. He also appeared as a wrestler in 1978’s Paradise Alley starring Sylvester Stallone.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Kernodle.

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear about the passing of multi-time NWA Tag Champion Don Kernodle. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

