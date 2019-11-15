wrestling / News
NXT Star Boa Injured, Undergoes Successful Surgery
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE NXT roster member Boa has revealed that he underwent surgery on Thursday. Boa posted to his Instagram account as you can see below, noting that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum in a match three months ago. He says that the surgery “went very well” and he’s now on the road to recovery.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Boa for a full and quick recovery.
View this post on Instagram
What did happen was 3Weeks ago I torn my rotator cuff and labrum in the match. Yesterday the surgery went very well. I have Big thanks to all nurses and surgeon Dr Dugas @andrews_sports_medicine ,the road to recovery is underway, and I will back to ring soon stronger then ever💪 #不破不立 #shouldersurgery #boaconstrictor #wwenxt
