NXT Star Boa Injured, Undergoes Successful Surgery

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE NXT roster member Boa has revealed that he underwent surgery on Thursday. Boa posted to his Instagram account as you can see below, noting that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum in a match three months ago. He says that the surgery “went very well” and he’s now on the road to recovery.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Boa for a full and quick recovery.

