NXT Talent Reportedly Flown In For WWE SmackDown
November 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports NXT talent is being flown to tonight’s WWE SmackDown. There is no word on which talents were flown to Buffalo nor is it a guarantee they will appear on the show. However, WWE did promise “additional surprises” for tonight’s SmackDown as a result of talent missing the event as they are stranded in Saudi Arabia.
Meltzer goes on to report that those in Saudi Arabia are scheduled to fly home at around 8 p.m. ET.
