WWE News: NXT Wrestlers Get New Names, Percy Watson and AJ Styles Play Mortal Kombat 3, Rusev Responds To Negative Fan

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE.com has a gallery of every recruit at the WWE Performance Center, including NXT wrestlers Chris Dijak and Chad Lail, who now go by Dominik Dijakovic and Jaxon Riker.

– In the latest UpUpDownDown, Percy Watson battles AJ Styles in Mortal Kombat 3.

– In a post on Twitter, a fan suggested that Rusev will not beat AJ Styles at Extreme Rules because “Rusev Day” isn’t as popular as WWE hoped. Rusev suggested the fan should watch the shows with the sound on.

