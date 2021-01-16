Nyla Rose Came Into Contact With Someone Who Had COVID, Will Miss This Week’s Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose revealed that she has come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 and has been pulled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She was set to face Leyla Hirsch on the broadcast. AEW has yet to announce a replacement match.

She wrote: “I’ve found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and a result, I’ve been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self quarantine for 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend’s Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I’m very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone. Please social distance and mask up.”

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf

* Jon Moxley vs. TBA

* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon