Nyla Rose Demands Serpentico to Change His Name After Knighting Penta

– Nyla Rose continued her feud with Serpentico over Twitter today, noting that Serpentico now has to change his name after knighting Penta El Zero M when taking him to Medieval Times in Chicago, making him “Sir Penta.” You can check out her tweet below. Nyla Rose wrote:

“I took Penta to medieval times in Chicago and got him knighted, then we started a new businesses company with @ontheairalex….So I would like to introduce you all to Sir Penta Co. @KingSerpentico please change your name from henceforth or face lots of money suing @MarkSterlingEsq”