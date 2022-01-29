Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

We have a new match set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Nyla Rose will face Ruby Soho on next Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* MJF vs. CM Punk

* PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Malakai Black & Brody King

* Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho