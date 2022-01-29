wrestling / News
Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
We have a new match set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Nyla Rose will face Ruby Soho on next Wednesday’s episode.
The updated lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* MJF vs. CM Punk
* PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Malakai Black & Brody King
* Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho
According to @NylaRoseBeast things are certainly not over between her and @realrubysoho. This Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite 8/7c on TBS, they will collide one more time! pic.twitter.com/LoOuKiBIXb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)