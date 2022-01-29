wrestling / News

Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

We have a new match set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Nyla Rose will face Ruby Soho on next Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* MJF vs. CM Punk
* PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Malakai Black & Brody King
* Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading