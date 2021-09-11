wrestling / News
Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select reports that following last night’s taping of Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, there is said to be a lot of optimism behind the scenes in WWE.
With the exception of the segments that were cut from time, those in WWE seemed “unanimously optimistic” after the show, a change from some of the attitudes following TV events. One source near creative said that they think WWE can pull off these kinds of events regularly, it’s just a matter of getting those in charge to see this is what WWE fans want to see regularly.
As previously noted, Vince and Stephanie McMahon were at last night’s show. Gorilla position was said to be busy during and before the show. There was also a screening of the documentary Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax
- Booker T On Mick Foley’s Comments On WWE Having a Problem, WWE Fixing Things That Aren’t Broken