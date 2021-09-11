Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping

Fightful Select reports that following last night’s taping of Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, there is said to be a lot of optimism behind the scenes in WWE.

With the exception of the segments that were cut from time, those in WWE seemed “unanimously optimistic” after the show, a change from some of the attitudes following TV events. One source near creative said that they think WWE can pull off these kinds of events regularly, it’s just a matter of getting those in charge to see this is what WWE fans want to see regularly.

As previously noted, Vince and Stephanie McMahon were at last night’s show. Gorilla position was said to be busy during and before the show. There was also a screening of the documentary Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11.