Orange Cassidy On His Bond With Kris Statlander, Says She’s One Of The Best In The World

Orange Cassidy commented on his relationship with Kris Statlander, staying he thinks she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Cassidy spoke about Statlander during his appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, noting she’s in a spot close to where he was in his first AEW International Title run.

“Kris Statlander is very special because she’s part of our little stable and her and I have become very good friends,” Cassidy said (per Fightful). “She’s in a very similar spot that I was when I had my first title run. So we can kind of lean on each other and help each other out. It’s not really so much that I’m mentoring her, we’re just bouncing ideas off each other.

He continued, “It’s also very easy when Kris Statlander is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world to be like, ‘Oh, hey, you should do this,’ and she does it incredibly. I’m not really doing too much she’s already figured it out.”