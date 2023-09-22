Orange Cassidy Talks Trying A Different Approach To Wrestling

In a recent Busted Open interview, Orange Cassidy shared his thoughts on how he is perceived by the AEW audience and the reactions he expects to his unique gimmicks (via Fightful). Cassidy also offered his perspective on how people react to alterations to the status quo in the industry and how his wrestling character interacts with those themes. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.

On the fanbase’s perspective of his wrestling gimmicks: “I think I will change people’s perception but they will never admit it. How many people on Twitter will be like, ‘You know what? I was wrong.’ Maybe a couple of people, but we’re talking less than 10%. That’s okay. I don’t care. If you don’t like me and you don’t like what I’m doing, and you don’t appreciate what I’m doing, that’s fine. I’m not going to stop doing what I want to do. I’m not going to stop wrestling the way I wrestle because that’s what I do.”

On trying to break with tradition in the industry: “That’s always going to be a problem, right? Because people are familiar with being comfortable. Usually, people like tradition and routine. I’m not saying everybody. When something gets broken or something is new. It’s like, ‘That’s not what I like. That’s not what I’ve watched before.’ It can take some time to get different styles. It’s funny you keep saying people have adapted to me and my style. I don’t like to think anybody has to adapt to my wrestling style.”