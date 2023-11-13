Orange Cassidy Says Jake Roberts Was Very Helpful to Him and Is Underrated in the Industry

In a recent appearance with Under The Ring, AEW’s Orange Cassidy offered some details on his work with Jake Roberts and the benefit he’s gained from the veteran (per Fightful). Cassidy highlighted Roberts’ iconic performance technique and style and how those characteristics gave him insight in designing his own performances. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On his past work with Roberts: “I have talked to Jake a lot. He is very, very helpful, and he actually gave me a couple of moves, but then Lance found out about us and Lance beat the hell out of me. Jake is — the way he would talk in front of the camera, the way he would move in the ring was so unique. You can’t think of anybody else that did it that way. So, I don’t think I lifted anything of what he did, but I definitely understood what it took to stand out.”

On Roberts’ presence and status in wrestling: “Even now, Jake is cutting promos while walking to the ring that are 20 seconds long, and every single word is so impactful. I mean, we all know Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, but to me, he’s one of the most underrated wrestlers in professional wrestling.”