OTT Wrestling Provisionally Sets Loco Rumble 2025 For Next January

OTT Wrestling is looking to continue the Loco Rumble next year, according to owner Joe Carbray. The Ireland-based wrestling company held the first Loco Rumble last month with B Cool winning the bout to earn a spot in the main event of the company’s ScrapperMania.

That tradition looks to continue in 2025 as according to Fightful, Carbray confirmed on the OTT POdcast that the company is looking to host the OTT Rumble again next year. The 2025 edition has been provisionally scheduled for January 1st at the National Stadium in Dublin.

This year’s Loco Rumble was a sell-out event and saw Sammy D also defend his OTT World Championship against Flash Morgan Webster.