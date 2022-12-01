Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.30.22  

AEW Dynamite

November 30th, 2022 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

I wanted to let everyone who reads these know that I won’t be reviewing Dynamite next week. I start a vacation to Toronto that day and won’t be covering anything for a week or so.

Jon Moxley kicked things off for a promo where he called himself the top of the AEW food chain and said that nobody in the back has the balls to tell him any different. Hangman Page answered the call. This is an, um, interesting call given that Moxley didn’t even bring up William Regal. Hangman questioned his call to come out here given what happened last time, “if he doesn’t remember.” That triggered a brawl that security had to pull apart. For those who don’t remember, Hangman got concussed when they last met and the match couldn’t finish.

Bryan Danielson (26-7-2) vs. Dax Harwood (52-19-1)

The best wrestler of all time vs. one of the best wrestlers of 2022. It’s one of my most anticipated matches of the year. Early on, Dax did a better job than you might expect at matching Danielson on the mat. They traded strikes as well before Danielson sent Dax into the crowd with a tope suicida heading into a commercial break. Returning, Dax started throwing German suplexes. I love that it has become a key part of his arsenal. The idea here was that even though Dax is a tag wrestler, he was able to match Danielson at every turn. Both men were exhausted after a strike exchange, further proving how hard-hitting this was. The finish saw both men trade inside cradle near falls until Danielson took one into the LeBelle Lock, causing a submission in 14:42. That was a great, old-school style match between two fantastic wrestlers and it was everything I could’ve wanted. [****¼]

Post-match, Dax rejected a handshake but it was just a joke as he turned around and hugged Bryan.

Ricky Starks was interviewed about his upcoming match with MJF. However, he added that he’ll still enter the Dirty Dozen or whatever it’s called next week because he wants to take the World Title from him and his ring.

Backstage, Hangman and Moxley were still brawling, including Hangman throwing him into a garage door.

Renee Paquette hosted a sit-down interview between the BCC (Claudio and Wheeler) and JAS (2.0, Garcia, Hager, and Hager’s hat). Menard and Parker were annoying to the point where Renee told them to shut up as they suggested Claudio be a sports entertainer who yodels or a Swiss Superman. Basically, Claudio quickly got pissed and stormed off ahead of his Final Battle match with Jericho. Garcia said the BCC was falling apart and challenged them to a tag match next week (him and Hager). Yuta accepted if he got a Pure Title shot at the PPV.

AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe [c] (11-1) vs. AR Fox (0-0 on Dynamite)

When AR Fox finally gets signed by a company but immediately has to get destroyed by Joe: insert “I have won but at what cost” meme. I liked AR Fox not falling for Joe’s gimmick where he calmly avoids a dive. It shows he did his homework. Joe took over with a BIG BOY SENTON heading into the break and upon returning, was still dominating. Fox rallied but Joe avoided a dive, hit a big elbow, and retained with the Muscle Buster in 6:39. Mostly a squash but a fun one. [**]

Joe proclaimed himself the king of TV given his two titles but Wardlow interrupted on the tron to say he’s coming back for the title. This Wardlow/Joe feud hasn’t been as good as it should be.

We got a random Powerhouse Hobs vignette where he walked around Oakland.

Taz did a great job of breaking down footage of Hook/Moriarty. More like this, please.

William Regal, with new evil music, hit the ring to introduce the World Champion, MJF. The champ read off an e-mail from Regal that set up their meetings to make this all possible. He called Regal a genius before turning his attention to the title, which he thinks looks tacky. So they unveil his new one, which is identical except for the fact that it has a Burberry patterned strap. The Big Burberry Belt. Tony Schiavone is furious about this. MJF ran down Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, and fake wrestlers like Bryan Danielson. Regal didn’t seem too happy with that. MJF plans on being champion until the bidding war of 2024 where he’ll use the belt as a bargaining chip to get the biggest contract in history. He hopes the right Khan signs the contract and he means Jolly Saint Nick and his boy Triple H. Maybe he even just goes to Hollywood instead of looking at these fans each week. He also knows the fickle fans will turn on him again soon. He will wrestle rarely and he pans on having a reign that will make Hogan and Jarrett’s seem short and it’ll make Bruno roll over in his “shitty little grave.” MJF ended things by knocking out Regal with brass knuckles, saying Regal made a deal with the devil and repeating Regal’s words from years ago about getting back to him when he’s a world-class talent. That dragged a bit at points but was pretty great and ended with a bang. Regal sold the shot like death and did a stretcher job, complete with Danielson panicking as he came out to check on him.

Ari Daivari (5-5) vs. Ricky Starks (38-7)

Before the bell, Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page came out with Matt Hardy, who ran past them to steal the spotlight. Page said that since they own Matt, he’ll help him win the battle royal next week. Page plans on winning and cashing in right after MJF beats Starks. Ari attacked only for Starks to quickly turn it around and win with Roshambo in 0:22. [NR]

Jamie Hayter and her friends told Tony Schiavone that they will have their own sitdown interview next week to combat Saraya’s sitdown interview on Friday. Hayter said she should have one over Saraya. AEW really likes running these sit-down interviews into the ground.

Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale (8-7)

We weirdly didn’t get Anna’s record. This was a pretty standard match with Anna as the aggressive heel and Willow as the plucky babyface. The problem is that Anna doesn’t have her in-ring heel stuff down yet (she’s better at the backstage stuff) so the heat segment wasn’t great. She took control with a Blockbuster before a commercial. Willow rallied and won with a powerbomb in 7:32. That was a surprising but welcome result since it’s something different and TayJay are kind of doing nothing anyway. [**]

As Anna was helped out, Ruby Soho’s theme hit and Tay did the over-the-top “LET’S GO, LET’S FIGHT” mannerisms only for Ruby to show up behind her. She laid into her, took out Anna, and laid out Tay with Destination Unknown on the ramp. Cue Taz singing her theme.

QT Marshall challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title and OC quickly agreed. QT added a lumberjack stipulation and OC agreed again which just annoyed QT.

Jade Cargill came out with the Baddies for a celebration. She was out in a ridiculously good-looking bikini with dollars on it. Jade said they got rid of the trash last week but dissed Velvet and Leila for still hanging out with Kiera. She said they eat off of her, as does this company because nobody has her aura. Bow Wow interrupted on the tron to say he’s done with his tour and has time on his hands. The TBS Title does something to him. You could barely hear what he said and nobody cares about him in 2022. Jade’s reign has been DEATH since the Statlander injury halted that angle.

Death Triangle hold a 2-0 lead. The Elite jumped Death Triangle during their entrance which is a heel move but they’re also desperate and I appreciate that. Things turned sour though then a V-Trigger got cut off and the Lucha Brothers took out the Bucks with cutters. After a commercial, this officially got started as they spent the break fighting outside. Of course, once it got started, they kept up the wild pace and big spots that you’d expect from them. The champs did a trio of moonsaults at the same time though they didn’t all come off well. This went through a second break and returned to see some PAC vs. Omega, which is always great. The closing stretch was exciting and filled with big action and I loved the finish. Matt got his knees up on the Red Arrow and rolled over into a pin to make it 2-1 in 12:15. That was the worst of their three matches but still really good. I love that it’s 2-1 because I was really hoping they didn’t go down the tired 0-3 comeback route. [***¾]