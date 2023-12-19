Pantoja’s STARDOM Year End Tour Review 12.9.23  

STARDOM Year-End Tour

December 9th, 2023 | EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 324

With Dream Queendom on the horizon, it’s a great time to try and get back into consistently covering STARDOM. I’ve skimmed some of this tour but with this show in a notable venue and the next one having some elimination matches, these sound right to review.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Saya Iida vs. Yuzuki

This is a typical STARDOM opener. Throw three women into a match, usually where one is a lot higher on the card than the rest. Mina is a good person to throw in one of these because she’s down to have fun and keep things light. She was also content to have a night off of sorts, getting knocked outside and allowing Yuzuki and Saya to handle a lot of this. Yuzuki continues to look impressive for being someone so new to wrestling, more than holding her own against a solid midcarder. She actually even had Mina down on a pinning combination that Saya had to break up. In the end, Mina did a short rally and beat the youngster with a spinning back fist at the 8:01 mark. Solid little match here. [**½]

Hanan and Hazuki vs. Mai Sakurai and Thekla

Oh yeah, this is right up my alley. I love Hazuki, really like Thekla, and both Sakurai and Hanan have grown on me. As should be expected given who was involved, this was a good tag. I like Hanan doing the vicious kicks on the ropes that Hazuki is known for with her. It’s a cool looking tag move. I continue to be impressed with her growth throughout 2023. That Grand Prix run did wonders for her. The DDM girls took control for a bit which made sense since they’re a more consistent team. The finish saw Hanan beat Thekla with a pinning combination in 8:02. Interesting ending. Does that mean a STARS trio with Hanan is getting an Artist of Stardom Title shot? Good match. [***]

AZM, Miyu Amasaki, Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita vs. Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka and Starlight Kid

Having AphroditE back means I get reminded of how loaded Queen’s Quest is at the top. I appreciated that this opened with AZM and SLK reigniting their already iconic rivalry. Then we got the usual Oedo Tai antics, including the brawling outside and people being thrown into chairs. It’s not the freshest formula but it works well enough, especially since I’m just happy to see Utami and Saya back in action. The Saya/Momo exchanges were pretty good and it played into the climax. After a barrage of offense from basically everyone, Saya took a string of offense, including tandem work by Tora and Momo. That led to Momo besting her with Peach Sunrise in 10:41, so I’m guessing a Tag Title match is down the line. Surprised at the result as I fully expected Miyu or Ruaka to eat the pin. Good stuff again. [***]

Megan Bayne vs. Scandinavian Hurricane

These are two women who kind of feel different from everyone else on the roster, for better or worse. Hurricane’s fighting style against Bayne’s pure size and strength. However, it didn’t totally work out. A lot of what they did felt awkward, like a spot where Hurricane swung back into the ring like she was doing a 619 and Bayne just stood there calmly waiting to get kicked in the face. Things picked up a bit when Hurricane hit a tope suicida and attempted some submissions. Bayne shrugged that off and won with the F5 in 5:46. A clash of styles that wasn’t awful but was also the worst thing on the show. [**¼]

Ami Sourei, MIRAI and Syuri vs. HANAKO, Saori Anou and Yuna Mizumori

The main focus here was to build more intrigue for the Saori/MIRAI rematch. They started against each other and have really managed to showcase a fair bit of intensity in the build. I feel like her match with MIRAI was supposed to lead to MIRAI/Natsupoi but they’ve pivoted very well from there. Things slowed down a bit when others were in but were still good. Any chance you get to see Syuri in action is a good time. Plus, I got Syuri vs. Saori, which is sick. Again though, once it was back to Saori vs. MIRAI, they were trading shots and waging a war. I loved the finish as MIRAI reeled off a series of big moves on Yuna, capped with a lariat in 11:26. Before the lariat, she also made sure to point at Saori, taunting her in the process. [***¼]

Crazy Star vs. Giulia and Maika

Our big teaser for the upcoming Maika/Suzuki match for the World of Stardom Title. This was hot from the start, with Giulia and Maika attacking before the bell. That sparked a brawl outside before things became more traditional inside. Having Seira in there was interesting since she’s the only High Speed girl out there against the larger Maika and a top star in Giulia. Suzu and Giulia had an exchange that reminded me of their fantastic title match from earlier this year. These ladies were not taking it easy despite this not being a major show. They looked exhausted after big exchanges, including one where Suzu and Maika knocked each other out. There was also a spot where Maika accidentally clotheslined Giulia though not much else came of it. I liked Mei wearing down Maika with a submission and then taking to the sky. It’s a smart strategy given the size difference. Suzu laid into Maika with strikes late but she returned the favor. Alas, Suzu was knocked to the side, leaving Mei to eat a nice combo move and then fall to the Michinoku Driver after 17:55. Just a really good main event that did the job of adding excitement to the upcoming major show. [***¾]