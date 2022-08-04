Parker Boudreaux Joins Westside Gunn’s Fourth Rope Company

NXT alumnus Parker Boudreaux is the first wrestling talent to join Westside Gunn’s new company Fourth Rope. Gunn, the rapper and outspoken wrestling fan, posted to Instagram to announce that Boudreaux, who was Harland in NXT and made his AEW debut on this week’s Dark, has joined the company which is described “For the love of WRESTLING powered through ART, FASHION & MUSIC.”

Gunn noted on Twitter as well that he is looking for more talent. His post on Instagram reads:

“Y’all Done F**ked Up!!!! Meet @theparkerboudreaux the 1st official wrestler W/ 4THROPE.. we’re about to do something the Wrestling world has NEVER scene, EVERYBODY knows I’m the biggest wrestling fan in the world but now I’m about to mix Cultures and present special talent, merch, 4THROPE radio, 4THROPE TV, and again HIGH LEVEL ART stay tuned for more 4THROPE announcements and LINK IN MY BIO we just World Premiered on AEW tonight start it at the 28min.”