Partial Impact Wrestling Taping Results: Hard to Kill Main Event Set (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling is taping several episodes of their AXS TV show today, with the main event set for the Hard to Kill PPV in January. Here are partial results, via Impact Asylum:

* Decay defeated The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) & Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration in a three-way

* Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee

* Matt Cardona did an in-ring promo which brought out Impact World Champion Moose. He gave Cardona credit, but called him “Mid-card Matt.” The two came to blows and W. Morrissey came out to help Moose out. That brought out Eddie Edwards to run them off.

* Chris Sabin defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. Deonna Purrazzo (who was out with Rehwoldt) and Knockouts Champion Mickie James had a pull apart brawl.

* Jonah defeated Jai Vidal

* Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh

* Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards defeated Impact World Champion Moose & W. Morrissey. Morrissey turned on Moose after the match.

* Rohit Raju and Lawrence D (formerly Larry D) wrestled to a no contest. Josh Alexander came out and beat up both men before calling out Jonah for Hard to Kill.

* FinJuice defeated VSK & Zicky Dice

* Eric Young defeated Rhino in a street fight

* Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Violent by Design and Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne vs. Decay (Rosemary, Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve and Havok) — result unknown

* Chris Sabin and Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt — result unknown