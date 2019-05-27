Paul Heyman Says He’s Exclusive To Brock Lesnar, Discusses What Brock’s UFC Retirement Means For WWE

— Paul Heyman talked to CBS Local recently and touched on Lesnar’s UFC retirement, the Beast’s appeal to the public and why Lesnar wants to challenge Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston.

On the opportunities Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston present to Brock: “Taking a look at the landscape right now, and the emergence of Kofi Kingston as a headline star and the popularity that he’s enjoying, and just how well Seth Rollins is doing as Universal Champion, it was a very easy suggestion for me to make to Brock Lesnar. That there is a lot of box office this summer, with the two champions that are enjoying a wave of popularity in WWE. And we should consider bringing them even higher on the box office food chain and putting one or both of them in the ring with Brock Lesnar.”

On Brock’s ability to dominate WWE and UFC: “Billion-dollar TV deals are based on the authenticity and credibility of a brand. Brock Lesnar, as I’ve said forever, is the only being in history to hold the NCAA Division I Championship, the UFC Heavyweight Championship, and the top titles, whether it’s the WWE Title or Universal Title, in WWE. When you take a look at that, there’s a reason for it: Brock Lesnar is a once-ever athlete… Brock Lesnar can walk seamlessly between those two universes, dominate each of them at the same time if he chooses. And there is no one else on the face of the planet that can make that claim, with the possible exception of Ronda Rousey if she were so inclined. To have someone like this on your roster is something that WWE has in its hip pocket that trumps all.”

On Brock’s retirement from UFC making him more available to WWE: “I think the public is willing to pay to see Brock Lesnar, as long as Brock Lesnar is presented in a manner that entices the audience to be emotionally invested in the story being told. That’s whether it’s in WWE or UFC. So, Brock Lesnar’s retirement in UFC only makes him more available for WWE if the circumstances are right.”

On being exclusive to Brock Lesnar: “We can say ‘if, if, if’ all day long. I am with Brock Lesnar. I am exclusive to Brock Lesnar. So, to speculate on someone for whom I would perform my advocacy is mere speculation. We have probably the most talented roster in WWE history, and I can only imagine how badly some of these magnificent Superstars would crave to be represented and advocated for by Paul Heyman. And I applaud them for their taste.”