People in AEW Reportedly Pitched Bringing Kendrick Lamar In
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Drake attended WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday, which was in his hometown of Toronto. A popular joke on the internet was that Tony Khan should bring Drake’s rap rival Kendrick Lamar to an AEW event. Fightful Select reports that a number of wrestlers and people within AEW actually pitched the idea. It’s unknown if anything will come of it, but it was noted that it would be “difficult to pull off.”
