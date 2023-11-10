Note On Possible Plans For WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

As previously reported, a WarGames match has been announced for this year’s WWE Survivor Series, with the Judgment Day against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors that Drew McIntyre will join the Judgment Day’s team at the event. However Dave Meltzer pointed out that when he asked about it, he was told that it was just “under consideration” but “could happen.”

If that happens, obviously there will be a spot open on the babyface side. There was no word on who could fill that spot.