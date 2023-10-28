wrestling / News

Pretty Deadly Attacks Brawling Brutes At a Bar In WWE Digital Exclusive

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pretty Deadly assaulted The Brawling Brutes in a Digital Exclusive video posted after this week’s WWE Smackdown. The video was posted to the WWE Twitter account of Butch and Ridge Holland at a bar talking about their runing Pretty Deadly’s spa day on last week’s show. Pretty Deadly attacked them in the bar and beat them up, as you can see below:

