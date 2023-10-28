wrestling / News
Pretty Deadly Attacks Brawling Brutes At a Bar In WWE Digital Exclusive
October 28, 2023 | Posted by
Pretty Deadly assaulted The Brawling Brutes in a Digital Exclusive video posted after this week’s WWE Smackdown. The video was posted to the WWE Twitter account of Butch and Ridge Holland at a bar talking about their runing Pretty Deadly’s spa day on last week’s show. Pretty Deadly attacked them in the bar and beat them up, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of Roman Reigns for This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
- Impact Reportedly Considered Putting Ace Steel in Wrestling Role at Bound For Glory
- Arn Anderson On Being a Better Heel Than a Babyface, Says He Has ‘No Babyface Skills’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Eddie Guerrero’s Most Iconic WCW Matches, Origins Of LWO