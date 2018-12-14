Various News: Preview For Tonight’s ROH Final Battle, Ring Warriors Coming to Amazon Prime, Marty Scurll Gets New Shirt

– Ring of Honor has released a preview for tonight’s ROH Final Battle event. Final Battle begins at 8 PM ET from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

– Marty Scurll announced on Twitter that he has a new T-shirt coming soon.

– Ring Warriors Productions announced that the Ring Warriors series will be on Amazon Prime on December 22, with all subscribers able to watch it for free. A special holiday bonus, the winter season finale, will be available on December 22. After that, all previously aired episodes will be available.

Executive producer Howard Lipkint said: “Having ‘Ring Warriors’ available on Amazon Prime is a great opportunity for our fans and organization. Along with our current broadcast partner WGN America, this will certainly broaden our fan base and provide wrestling fans with an alternative means of viewing our exciting, industry leading program.“