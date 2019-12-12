The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Previewing WWE TLC 2019, Breaking Down Week 11 of NXT vs. AEW

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 74. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 11 of AEW vs. NXT TV, and then preview WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 95-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW (12.11.19) Dynamite Review: 2:25

* NXT TV (12.11.19) Review: 42:40

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:02:20

* Previewing WWE TLC 2019: 1:09:45

