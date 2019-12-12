wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Previewing WWE TLC 2019, Breaking Down Week 11 of NXT vs. AEW

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE TLC

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 74. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 11 of AEW vs. NXT TV, and then preview WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 95-minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW (12.11.19) Dynamite Review: 2:25
* NXT TV (12.11.19) Review: 42:40
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:02:20
* Previewing WWE TLC 2019: 1:09:45

