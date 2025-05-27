Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Adds New Security Measures, Full ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Show Online

– Pro Wrestling NOAH has added a couple of security measures to its stage setup after KENTA had liquid thrown in his face. Tokyo Sports reports that at NOAH’s show on May 24th, KENTA was making his entrance when a fan walked up and threw a liquid in his face that looks to have been Oolong tea. Both staff and wrestlers sprung into action to respond and the fan was handled “appropriately.”

The site reports that there was a guardrail and overseer added to the stage entrance for their MONDAY MAGIC show on Monday.

– The full ROH and ACTION Wrestling co-produced ACTION DEAN~!!!2 tribute show to Dean Rasmussen that took place on Saturday is now online, and you can see the video below: