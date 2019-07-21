wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Announces New Proteus Championship
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced a new championship, the Proteus Title. The company announced the new Championship on Sunday, which is named after the shapechanging Greek god. PROGRESS co-founder Jim Smallman said in the announcement that the the champion will be able to pick the stipulation for the championship matches, subject to approval by the promotion.
The Proteus Championship replaces the Atlas Title, which was retired after WALTER unifying it with the World Championship at Super Strong Style 16. You can see the video announcing the new title below:
So… about that landscape-changing announcement we promised you… 15th Sept. @yourallypally. Tickets: https://t.co/ApY6UIrL2s #ThisIsPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/q8YJkBYX6O
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 21, 2019
