R-Truth Says WWE Hardcore Title Doesn’t Compare To 24/7 Title

In an interview with The Ryan Show (via Fightful), R-Truth spoke about preferring the 24/7 Championship to the WWE Hardcore title, which also had 24/7 rules. Truth, back when he was K-Kwik, won the Hardcore title twice. He is currently a 53-time 24/7 Champion.

He said: “The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don’t even remember who I beat, I think Raven beat me for it. Coming from me, the Hardcore Championship ain’t got shiznit on the 24/7 Championship. That title had an article by Forbes magazine. Google that. That championship was doing 20 million views per week. I don’t remember the Hardcore Championship doing none of that. The 24/7 Championship brings celebrities and people from different walks of life together. It almost connects celebrities together because there are so many die hard, closet wrestling fans, you can live your dream with the 24/7 Championship.“