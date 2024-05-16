Rampage Jackson Is Disappointed TNA Never Trained Him To Wrestle

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson had a cup of coffee in TNA back in 2013, when he joined the Main Event Mafia. He wrestled a single match, teaming with Magnus, Samoa Joe, Sting & AJ Styles to defeat Aces & Eights at Hardcore Justice. During the latest Jaxxon Podcast (via Fightful), Jackson noted that he was disappointed that TNA never bothered to train him or use him much beyond the one match.

He said: “I signed with TNA. I did a deal with Paramount Pictures and I went over to Bellator. They did a whole big deal for me. One part of the deal, I was going to be a pro wrestler. My dream come true. They never trained me. I went there, I was working with a couple of guys. They had us as the Main Event Mafia, but they never trained me. I never got a chance to do much. It was short-lived. I was working with Sting and a couple of other guys. Samoa Joe. I was very disappointed that TNA didn’t ever put the time in to train me or to really use me. They let me get hit upside the head with a hammer from Tito Ortiz. I was so mad at that. Let me kick Tito’s ass. Being there and seeing what they go through, as a MMA fighter, I was like, ‘I don’t think I have it to do what you guys do.’“