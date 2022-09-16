Ratings Breakdown For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Tag Title Match Gets Most Viewers, Main Event Performs Best In 18-49

As reported earlier today, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite had its highest viewership in nearly a year and its highest 18-49 rating in three months. The show brought in 1.175 million viewers and an 0.39 in the key 18-49 demo. That was enough to give it #1 for the night. It also had an 0.30 in 18-34. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has a full breakdown of the quarter-hour numbers. The show stayed over a million viewers all night, getting as many as 1.2 at one point. In 18-49, it never dropped below 480,000.

The show had an 0.23 in females 18-49, 0.55 in males 18-49, 0.18 in females 12-34, 0.31 in males 12-34, 0.50 in 25-54 and 0.50 in 50+.

Q5 had the most viewers overall while Q8 had the most in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara – 1,198,000 viewers, 504,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Guevara/MJF promo/Stokely Hathaway & The Firm promo – 1,186,000 viewers (down 12,000), 492,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q3: End of Hathaway & The Firm promo/Jungle Boy promo/Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal – 1,188,000 viewers (up 2,000), 497,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q4: End of Jungle Boy vs. Lethal/HOOK video/Luigi Primo, Ethan Page & Danhausen segment/Darby Allin video/Matt Hardy promo/Powerhouse Hobbs squash/Ricky Starks attacks Hobbs – 1,187,000 viewers (down 1,000), 502,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q5: Death Triangle promo/Swerve in Our Glory vs. Lucha Bros/The Acclaimed promo/PAC & Orange Cassidy segment – 1,210,000 viewers (up 23,000), 532,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q6: Toni Storm & Athena promo/Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb – 1,086,000 viewers (down 124,000), 484,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q7: Mark Sterling promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho – 1,156,000 viewers (up 70,000), 524,000 in 18-49 (up 40,000)

Q8: End of Danielson vs. Jericho– 1,188,000 viewers (up 32,000), 545,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)