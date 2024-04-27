wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Cleared To Wrestle, Will Compete on Tonight’s AEW Collision
Rey Fenix has been cleared to return to the ring and will do so on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. He will take on The Beast Mortos, fka Black Taurus. Fenix has been out of action since October 10, after reportedly suffering an injury on the September 20 Dynamite. Here’s the updated Collision lineup:
* AEW Unified World Trios Championships: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight
* Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Acclaimed
* Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos
* Swerve Strickland to open the show
* We’ll get an update on Tony Khan
#AEWCollision TONIGHT after @NBAonTNT!@ReyFenixMx vs @Taurusoriginal
Today in Jacksonville, AEW doctors have cleared Rey Fenix! He returns TONIGHT!
Rey Fenix collides vs Beast Mortos
LIVE in @dailysplace tonight!@AEWonTV starts after @Celtics vs @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/n9APZ1rWTN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2024
