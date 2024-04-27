Rey Fenix Cleared To Wrestle, Will Compete on Tonight’s AEW Collision

Rey Fenix has been cleared to return to the ring and will do so on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. He will take on The Beast Mortos, fka Black Taurus. Fenix has been out of action since October 10, after reportedly suffering an injury on the September 20 Dynamite. Here’s the updated Collision lineup:

* AEW Unified World Trios Championships: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight

* Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Acclaimed

* Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos

* Swerve Strickland to open the show

* We’ll get an update on Tony Khan